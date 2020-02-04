VietJet Air to launch New Delhi-Da Nang in May
Budget carrier VietJet Air will begin direct flights from the central city of Da Nang to New Delhi in India from May 14, with five flights per week.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) - Budget carrier VietJet Air will begin direct flights from the central city of Da Nang to New Delhi in India from May 14, with five flights per week.
A VietJetAir source confirmed on February 2 that Airbus A320 and 321 aircraft will be used on the route.
It’s the third direct air route connecting New Delhi with Vietnam after those from Hanoi and HCM City were launched in 2019.
Flights will depart from Da Nang at 6.15pm on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, while they will take off from New Delhi at 10.50pm the same day.
One-way tickets will cost from 2.5 million VND (108 USD).
According to the city’s tourism department, Da Nang has 48 international routes with 462 flights per week, while 11 domestic routes operate 665 flights per week.
The city welcomed 8.7 million tourists in 2019, of whom 3.5 million were foreigners./.
