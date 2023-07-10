Business Ministry of Finance unveils wrongdoings of insurance companies The sale of insurance products through agency channels, including banks of some insurers, saw many violations, especially regarding the consultation of bank staff and brokers, according to the Ministry of Finance’s inspection result report.

Border gates in Lang Son province maintain regular operations

Five border gates, namely Chi Ma, Huu Nghi, Tan Thanh, Coc Nam and Dong Dang, in the northern province of Lang Son have maintained their stable operations, with more than 1,000 vehicles handled each day, according to the Management Board of the Dong Dang - Lang Son Border Gate Economic Zone.

Vietnam Airlines transports fresh lychee to 7 countries in Europe, Asia

The volume of the fresh lychee exports transported by Vietnam Airlines flights in May, June and the beginning of July increased by 200% over the same period last year.

Three scenarios put forward for national economy in 2023

Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow 5.34% this year under the first scenario set out by the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM).