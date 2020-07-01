Business Vietnam, Japan discuss boosting trade of consumer goods A teleconference on trading in consumer goods between Vietnam and Japan was held in Tokyo on June 30, with nearly 40 Vietnamese producers and 55 Japanese importers taking part.

Business Squid, octopus exports down 21.2 percent Squid and octopus exports fell by 21.2 percent year-on-year in the first five months of the year to 192 million USD as demand was hit by COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.

Business Transport Ministry to start seven projects in H2 The Ministry of Transport will start construction work on seven key projects in the second half of this year, heard an online conference on the ministry’s tasks for the six remaining months held in Hanoi on June 30.

Business June CPI in Ho Chi Minh City up 0.66 percent The June CPI in Ho Chi Minh City was up 0.66 percent from last month, and up 2.1 percent from the same month last year, the city’s statistics office said on June 30.