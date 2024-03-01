Illustrative photo (Photo: The Courtesy of Vietjet)

Hanoi (VNA) - Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory with “glorious history that shook the world”, Vietjet jubilantly inaugurates a new route connecting the northern province of Dien Bien and the capital city of Hanoi.

This is the second route of Vietjet to Dien Bien, following the first connecting Ho Chi Minh City and the northwestern region. With a flying time of around 50 minutes, people and tourists can easily travel between Hanoi and Dien Bien with three return flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The inauguration of the route connecting Hanoi with Dien Bien today has been warmly welcomed by Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Le Thanh Do, leaders of provincial departments, local people and tourists.

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory, Vietjet’s routes connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Dien Bien will give passengers opportunities to travel conveniently to this historic and heroic land known with the “glorious history that shook the world”, experience beautiful natural landscape, majestic mountains and forests of the Northwestern region, as well as visit famous landmarks such as the Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum, Muong Thanh paddy fields, Pa Khoang Lake. Dien Bien in spring is also attractive with the pure beauty of white orchid tree flowers blooming in the highland forests.

Vietjet's flight routes will also contribute to connecting Dien Bien and the Northwestern region with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the two major political, economic, and cultural centres not only in Vietnam but also in the region, further expanding with Vietjet's extensive flight network.

