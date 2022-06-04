Vietjet launches direct flights between Hanoi/HCM City and Mumbai
Vietjet on June 4 officially inaugurated two direct routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi of Vietnam with Mumbai – the financial and economic centre and the biggest city of India.
The inauguration ceremony of the two routes connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Mumbai was held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, with the participation of representatives of the Consulate General of Vietnam in Mumbai, the airport, and Vietjet and passengers.
Passengers on the first flight from Hanoi to Mumbai at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: Vietjetair.com)Vietjet Vice President Do Xuan Quang said: “After the capital New Delhi, Mumbai is the second city of India - the 1.4 billion people country that Vietjet has direct flights to, we believe that two routes from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Mumbai and upcoming Phu Quoc - Mumbai one will promote the development of relations between Vietnam’s cities and Mumbai. The routes connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Mumbai will see three and four round-trip flights per week, respectively, and being expected to continue increasing the frequencies in the near future to serve the passengers’ demands."
Jubilantly welcoming the first flights to Mumbai, Vietjet opens sales on 19,999 promotional tickets from only 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees) for all routes from and to India on three golden days - June 7, 8, 9 2022, with the flight period from July 1 to December 31, 2022 (excluding national holidays and Tet). Promotional tickets are available for sale from 12:00 on June 7 to the end of June 9, 2022 (GMT 7) on Vietjets’ official channels at website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app or Facebook www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam (“Booking” section).
Mumbai, formerly known as Bombay is one of the important economic, cultural and social centers - also known as “the city of dreams”, the largest city in India. Mumbai is also famous for the movie capital Bollywood, the capital of one of the world’s largest film industries.
Besides, new routes will also contribute to bringing Indian tourists to attractive destinations of Vietnam including the capital of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc - Pearl Island or easily connect with destinations in Southeast Asia and East Asia where Vietjet has flights to./.