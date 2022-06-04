Business Legally produced wood to boost furniture exports to US: VIFORES Vietnam must promote the trade of legally produced wood and avoid illegal sources to secure a firm foothold in the US furniture market, according to Chairman of the Vietnam Timber & Forest Products Association (VIFORES) Do Xuan Lap.

Business Social housing projects gain traction as giant developers step in Social housing projects that developers were hesitant to invest in due to capped profit suddenly gained traction as giant developers recently announced plans to step into the segment.

Business Binh Duong takes lead in FDI attraction nationwide The southern province of Binh Duong lured 2.5 billion USD worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first five months of 2022, rising to the top of localities nationwide.

Business Retail sales of goods, services up in May Vietnam saw strong growth in its revenue from retail sales of goods and services in May 2022 due to an increase in tourism demand after the pandemic is basically under control and the 31st SEA Games was successfully held in the country in mid-May.