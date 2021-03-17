Vietjet offering millions of vouchers
Vietjet is offering millions of vouchers worth 100,000 VND and 50,000 VND in appreciation of passengers who return to the sky and fly safely with the carrier.
From now to April 15, passengers will immediately receive 100,000 VND voucher upon successful booking and registering the full information at https://evoucher.vietjetair.com/, the voucher is available to use for the next flight booking before June 30, 2021.
Especially, during the golden hours from 12:00 to 14:00 daily from now until April 15, 200 lucky customers can receive a voucher worth 50,000 VND when registering their information at https://evoucher.vietjetair.com/ and using the voucher to book the flight before April 15, 2021.
Passengers can easily redeem the voucher for the next booking on the official website www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app with the passenger’s information that matches the voucher registered information with the flight period from now until the end of this year.
A flight crew of Vietjet (Photo: Vietjet)The promotional voucher of 100,000 VND is applicable for all flight tickets making payments on Vietjet's official sales channels at website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app, official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam/, ticket offices and official agents, used for all payment methods.
Vietjet advised passengers to fully comply with the mandatory health declaration via https://tokhaiyte.vn, save and show the information when checking in at airports as well as wear face masks during their flight to protect themselves and their community.
