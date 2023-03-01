Vietjet offers great promotions with new int’l routes on Women’s Day
In celebration of International Women's Day (March 8), Vietjet offers passengers millions of tickets priced from only 8,300 VND (0.35 USD) on its entire flight network from March 3-9.
Vietjet aircraft (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)HCM City (VNA) – In celebration of International Women's Day (March 8), Vietjet offers passengers millions of tickets priced from only 8,300 VND (0.35 USD) on its entire flight network from March 3-9.
Moreover, the budget carrier has also increased the frequency and opened many new routes connecting Da Nang to Taipei (Taiwan, China), Ho Chi Minh City to Tokyo (Japan), and Ho Chi Minh City to Hong Kong (China).
It will increase the frequency of Ho Chi Minh City-Hong Kong route from March 8 to five flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The flights from Ho Chi Minh City take off at 15:10 and land in Hong Kong at 18:50 (local time). The flights from Hong Kong International Airport take off at 19:50 (local time) and land in Ho Chi Minh City at 21:30.
The flights connecting Da Nang to Taipei will operate from July 1, with a frequency of five flights per week every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The flights from Da Nang take off at 12:00 and land in Taipei at 15:45 (local time). The flights from Taoyuan International Airport (Taipei) take off at 16:50 (local time) and land in Da Nang at 18:35.
Illustrative image (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)The direct flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Tokyo will operate daily from April 26, with a frequency of seven flights per week. The flights from Ho Chi Minh City take off at 17:00 and land in Tokyo at 01:00 (local time), the flights from Haneda International Airport (Tokyo) take off at 02:00 (local time) and land in Ho Chi Minh City at 06:10.
The flights of “no boundary love” are easier than ever, passengers can freely fly from all over Vietnam to Taiwan (Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, Kaohsiung) or discover Japan (Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka), and Hong Kong. Vietjet's passengers, especially women, will multiply their happiness with the super promotion "no boundary, let’s fly for love" from March 3 to March 9, priced from 8,300 VND (excluding taxes, fees and the holidays of each market), applying for the entire flight network across Vietnam and to Australia, India, Kazakhstan, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the whole Asia Pacific region. The flexible flight time is from September 6 to December 19, 2023./.