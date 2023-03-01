Business Dutch firms offer suggestions to HCM City to draw investment Dutch enterprises have suggested Ho Chi Minh City improve its investment environment, develop transport infrastructure and connectivity, hold trade promotion activities, fight climate change and improve its urban living environment.

Business Singapore leads foreign investment in Vietnam Singapore remained the biggest foreign investor in Vietnam among the 51 countries and territories investing in Vietnam in the first two months of 2023, with 978.4 million USD, making up nearly 31.6% of the total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country, down 42.7% year-on-year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) reported.

Business Vietnam suggested to join European Circular Economy Stakeholder Platform Vietnam can take part in the European Circular Economy Stakeholder Platform (ECESP) to make use of Europe’s initiatives and experience in this regard, according to ECESP Vice President Cillian Lohan.

Business HCM City works to improve agro-forestry-aquatic products’ quality The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a plan to implement the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s decision approving a project on ensuring food safety and improving the quality of agro-forestry-aquatic products in the 2021 - 2030 period.