﻿PRESS RELEASE:

Vietjet resumes the long-anticipated Ho Chi Minh City – Chiang Mai service, fares from just US$6

(Ho Chi Minh City, September 1, 2022) – Vietjet today resumed the direct service between Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s business and tourism hub, and Chiang Mai, Thailand’s northern largest city. On the welcome-back flight, passengers were thrilled to receive lovely and surprising gifts from Vietjet.

The thrice weekly service between Ho Chi Minh City and Chiang Mai now operates every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday with a flight time of just two hours. Flights depart Ho Chi Minh City at 11:25 and arrive in Chiang Mai at 13:30. Return flights take off at 14:30 in Chiang Mai and land in Ho Chi Minh City at 16:35. Tickets for the Ho Chi Minh City – Chiang Mai flights are now available from just US$6 (*) at www.vietjetair.com or Vietjet Air mobile app.

“We are delighted to bring back the only direct service connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Chiang Mai as the travel restrictions have been lifted and travel momentum is picked up,” said Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son. “The nonstop flights are to serve the increasing travel demand for leisure and pilgrimage during the year end season while promoting trade between the two countries and regionally. We will keep providing seamless connectivity with affordable fares and quality services for passengers to enjoy flying with Vietjet.”

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s leading economic, financial and tourism center, is a vibrant destination with incredible restaurants, shopping and nightlife. The city is also the major transportation hub where visitors can reach out to domestic and international destinations easily. Located in mountainous northern Thailand, Chiang Mai is famous for its magnificent ancient temples while the mountainous landscape creates wonderful natural attractions with many things to see and explore. The Chiang Mai lantern festival takes place every November enchanting visitors with thousands of lanterns floating into the sky.

﻿Vietjet, together with Thai Vietjet, is the largest carrier operating between Vietnam and Thailand in terms of capacity, offering direct services from Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City/ Da Nang to Bangkok and the only direct route between Ho Chi Minh City and Phuket/Chiang Mai. The new Phu Quoc – Bangkok service will start commencing from October onwards. Both Vietnam and Thailand have lifted all arrival regulations relating to Covid-19. Especially, Thai government has increased the period of visa-free stay for tourists from over 50 countries including Vietnam, from 30 days to 45 days effective from October 2022.

With an expansive flight network offering many flights every day, convenient flight scheduleand frequentticket promotion, Vietjet is ready to welcome passengers to enjoy flying on its new and modern fleet, fresh and delicious hot meals served by dedicated and friendly cabin crew, as well as other services.