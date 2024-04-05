An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: Vietjet)

HCM City (VNA) - After two routes to Shanghai and Chengdu, Vietjet will open a direct route between Ho Chi Minh City and Xi'an (China) from April 29, becoming the airline flying directly from Vietnam to the ancient capital of Xi'an.

With four return flights per week, the new route will help shorten the distance and travel time between the two destinations.

The flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Xi'an will take off on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 20:05 (local time), and land in Xi'an Xianyang International Airport at 01:30 the following day (local time). The return flights from Xi'an to Ho Chi Minh City take off on every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 02:30 (local time), and land in Ho Chi Minh City at 06:25 (local time).

Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi province, served as the capital for thirteen dynasties in China. It is renowned as the birthplace of the splendid Chinese civilisation. Xi'an is the starting point of the legendary Silk Road, connecting trade and culture between Asia and Europe. The ancient city of Xi'an is famous for its rich history and is home to cultural treasures such as The Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor, the Great Wild Goose Pagoda, and Datang Furong Park.

Excitingly welcome the new route, passengers can easily book tickets with the 0 VND promotional programme every Friday with convenient travel time until December 31, 2024, applicable to the entire international flight network on the website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app.

Book your tickets now with Vietjet to discover new and inspiring destinations with modern and eco-friendly aircraft, professional and dedicated flight crews, and indulge in delicious, fresh hot meals with the finest international and Vietnamese cuisine including Pho Thin and Vietnamese Banh Mi. Additionally, passengers can enjoy various unique cultural and artistic performances at an altitude of 10,000 meters, and fly with peace of mind with free SkyCare insurance offered by Vietjet for all passengers.

