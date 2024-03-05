Vietjet has opened a direct route from Hanoi to Hiroshima. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet has opened a direct route from Hanoi to Hiroshima, connecting the capital of Vietnam with the famous city of Japan, bringing more convenient tourism and trade opportunities between the two cities and two countries as a whole.

Operating from May 12, 2024 with two return flights per week on Thursdays and Sundays, people and tourists can easily travel between Hanoi and Hiroshima with a flight time of around 4 hours per leg. The flights depart from Hanoi at 6:00 (local time) and arrive in Hiroshima at 12:30 (local time). The return flights depart from Hiroshima Airport at 13:30 (local time) and arrive at Noi Bai Airport (Hanoi) at 16:20 (local time).

Hiroshima is located in the Southwestern region of Japan and has two UNESCO World Heritage Sites: the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and the mysterious Itsukushima Shrine with the Torii gate on the Seto Inland Sea, and many other famous landmarks such as Ueno-Hiroshima Park, Senkoji Park. Meanwhile, Hanoi being known as the heart of Vietnam, is the cultural, economic, and political centre imbued with Vietnamese identity and world-famous diverse cuisines.

Vietjet currently operates many flights connecting the largest cities in Vietnam as Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, to famous cities in Japan including Tokyo, Osaka, Nayoga and Fukuoka. With Vietjet's extensive flight network, passengers can easily connect from Hanoi and Hiroshima to various destinations in Vietnam and the region by Vietjet's routes.

To celebrate the new route, Vietjet opens for sale thousands of promotional tickets starting from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees) on the website www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app, applies to all international flights on Fridays from March 8, 2024, with flexible flight times from March 8, 2024 to December 31, 2024 (except for holidays, depending on each market and route).

In every Vietjet flight, passengers can enjoy unique Vietnamese cuisines including Pho Thin, Banh mi, milk iced coffee, etc. and international ones served by professional and dedicated cabin crews on modern, eco-friendly fleet together with free Sky Care insurance. Additionally, members of the loyalty program Vietjet SkyJoy can accumulate points to redeem vouchers from Vietjet and over 250 leading brands./.

VNA