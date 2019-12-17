Business Government pledges to facilitate Nike’s long-term operation in Vietnam The Vietnamese Government is willing to create favourable conditions for Nike to operate in the long run in Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said while receiving Nike Vice President Chris Helzer in Hanoi on December 17.

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh received the Governor of Tochigi prefecture of Japan in Hanoi on December 17, during which Binh asked the Japanese locality to encourage its businesses to invest in Vietnam.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has just launched its flights between Hanoi and China's Macau, with flight VN456 departing from Hanoi at 19:45 on December 16, and VN459 leaving Macau at 8:35 on December 17 (local time).