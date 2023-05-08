ASEAN AECC discusses ASEAN’s role in responding to geopolitical dynamics The 22nd meeting of the ASEAN Economic Community Council (AECC) discussed the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)' role in responding to geopolitical and geoeconomic dynamics.

The 2023 ASEAN theme of "ASEAN Matters: Epicentre of Growth", the coming 42nd ASEAN Summit reflects member countries' wish and efforts to turn the bloc into a growth epicentre that leads cooperation and connectivity processes in the region and contributes to the common goal of peace, stability, and prosperity.

Since joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 1995, Vietnam has made important, productive and positive contributions to the groupings, stated ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn.

The Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) and the National Police (Polri) held a security exercise on May 6 for the 42nd ASEAN Summit which will take place from May 9-11 in the town of Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province.