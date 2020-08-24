Business Vietnamese goods exhibition centre inaugurated in Thailand The Business Association of Thai-Vietnam (BAOTV) inaugurated the Vietnamese Goods Exhibition Centre at VT-Namnueng shopping mall in the Thai northeastern province of Udon Thani on August 23.

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on August 24 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,212 VND per USD on August 24, up 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 21).

Business E-commerce revenue grows 25% in 2019 Vietnam’s B2C e-commerce revenue rose by 25% to over 10 billion USD in 2019, according to the e-Commerce White Book 2020 released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency.