Outstanding workers on Vietnam Airlines' flight (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)



Hanoi (VNA) – The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines have flown over 1,000 outstanding workers working in the southern provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai, and Ho Chi Minh City back to their home town for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

The special flights are sponsored by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMYU) Central Committee coordination with Vietnam Airlines under a programme to encourage workers to channel more efforts to production activities.



Accordingly, Vietnam Airlines operated five such flights on January 20 and 21 to transport 900 workers from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, Quy Nhon (the central province of Binh Dinh), Vinh (the central province of Nghe An) and Dong Hoi (the central province of Quang Binh).



Apart from these flights, the HCMYU also booked 200 more seats for other labourers on two normal flights of Vietnam Airlines from HCM City to Hanoi.



This is the second year the HCMYU and Vietnam Airlines have carried out the programme./.





