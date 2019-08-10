At Phu Quoc Airport (Source: VNA)

- The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that it had an additional 16 flights between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc, and Hanoi/HCM City/Cam Ranh and Shanghai (China) to transport passengers affected by bad weather.Particularly, the airline operated three flights between Hanoi and Phu Quoc (southern Kien Giang province) and seven others between HCM City and Phu Quoc on August 10, using Airbus A321 aircraft.At the same time, it operated four non-passenger flights from Hanoi and HCM City to Phu Quoc to transport guests stuck on the island.Besides, six flights between Hanoi, HCM City and Cam Ranh to Shanghai, which were affected by Typhoon Lekima on August 9-10, are resumed on August 10-11.The airline recommended passengers that are planning to come and depart from airports in Phu Quoc (Kien Giang province), and Shanghai and Taipei (China) to regularly update the relevant weather and information from its website www.vietnamairlines.com, Facebook page www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, Vietnam Airlines’ ticket offices nationwide, or call 1900 1100.-VNA