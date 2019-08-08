Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The budget carrier Vietjet Air announced on August 8 that it will cancel flights to Taiwan (China) on August 9 due to the impacts of typhoon Lekima.



They include Ho Chi Minh City – Taipei round-trip flights VJ840/VJ841, VJ844/VJ845, VJ842/VJ843 and Hanoi – Taipei flights VJ940/VJ941, VJ942/VJ943.



Other flights are also affected.



A Vietjet Air representative said the carrier has sent notification to passengers via the media, telephone and SMS.



Passengers are also advised to regularly check flight information on the website www.vietjetair.com.