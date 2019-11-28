Vietnam Airlines launches flight linking Da Nang, China’s Chengdu city
Vietnam Airlines on November 27 launched the first flight connecting Chengdu city of China and the central Da Nang city.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Flight VN547 took off from Chengdu at 2:55 and landed in Da Nang at 5:10 (local time). This is the second air route that the national-flag carrier has operated from Vietnam to Chengdu after the Hanoi-Chengdu route.
From now to March 28, 2020, the Da Nang-Chengdu flights will take off from Da Nang at 22:00 on every Tuesday and 18:10 on every Thursday and Sunday, and from Chengdu at 2:55 on every Wednesday and 23:15 on every Thursday and Sunday.
From March 29, 2020 to October 26, 2020, the flights’ departure times will be adjusted.
According to Vietnam Airlines, Chengdu is the capital city of Sichuan province, which is one of the most important economic, financial and trade centres in the west of China.
On the occasion, the carrier has offered promotion tickets on the Da Nang-Chengdu route. Customers can buy the tickers at Vietnam Airlines’ website, its mobile app, ticket offices and agencies. More information is available at www.vietnamairlines.com, Facebook account www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, or hotline 19001100./.