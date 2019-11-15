Vietnam Airlines to launch Hanoi-Macau route next month
Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will open a new air route connecting Hanoi and Macau (China) on December 15, 2019.
The carrier will operate one flight per day to meet the travel demand of passengers.
The flights will take off at Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport at 19:45 and depart from Macau at 23:50 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Meanwhile, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the flights will depart at the Noi Bai airport at 4:00 and take off in Macau at 8:35.
Earlier this month, Vietnam Airlines announced new routes linking Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City with China’s Shenzhen city, with the first flights slated for November 27 and 28.
The Hanoi-Macau route will be Vietnam Airlines’ 17th flight to China. It will also be the 62nd international route of the carrier, bringing the total number to 101.
On the occasion, the airline will launch a promotion campaign with round trip tickets starting from 69 USD (excluding taxes and fees) on this route.
It will be applied for flights departing from mid-December to mid-January 2020./.
