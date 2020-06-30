Business Vietnam’s trade surplus hits 4 billion USD in H1 Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of 4 billion USD in the first half of 2020, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Reference exchange rate remains unchanged The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,229 VND per USD on June 30, unchanged from the previous day.

Business HCM City should seek to push ahead with ODA disbursement: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on June 29 urged Ho Chi Minh City to ask for the facilitation of the implementation of Metro Line No. 1 project in order to increase public disbursement for the locality.

Business Cambodia yet to issue documents banning import of Vietnamese fruits, vegetables: ministry The Cambodian government and management agencies have yet to issue any official documents banning the import of Vietnamese vegetables and fruits, according to the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).