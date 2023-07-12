Vietnam Airlines, Saigontourist Group promote Vietnam's destinations in Japan
Vietnam Airlines and Saigontourist Group have scheduled their events to introduce and promote Vietnam's tourism in Tokyo on July 12 and Osaka on July 14, as part of activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations.
Japanese firms study information on Vietnamese tourism at the event. (Photo: thesaigontimes.vn)
Accordingly, the Vietnamese national carrier and leading tourism corporation have worked together to showcase the image of the country, people, and their aviation and travelling products to Japanese partners, with an aim to boost Vietnamese tourism in Japan and encourage Japanese investment in Vietnam. These events also provide an opportunity for parties involved to meet, exchange information, and propose reasonable measures for comprehensive tourism development, supporting the economic, trade, and tourism recovery goals of the governments.
As part of the events, Vietnam Airlines and Saigontourist Group have so far signed cooperation agreements with many Japanese partners, including the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA), Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO), All Nippon Airways (ANA), Peace In Tour, and MS Tour. These pacts are expected to bringing more enticing experiences to travellers from both nations.
ANA Executive Vice President for Customer Experience Management & Planning Tomoji Ishii said ANA has shared a close cooperative relationship with Vietnam Airlines for many years, and will leverage this relationship to actively promote various forms of tourism to Vietnam."
Vietnam Airlines currently operates 124 flights per week between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and four major cities in Japan – Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, and Nagoya. It also has the largest market share in passenger transportation between the two countries, accounting for nearly 35%.
Additionally, Japan is among the top five most important international markets for Saigontourist Group. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the corporation served over 200,000 Japanese visitors to Vietnam and tens of thousands of Vietnamese tourists travelling to Japan each year./.