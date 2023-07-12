Videos National Authority of Tourism developing culinary map Vietnam’s tourism development strategy to 2030 has identified culinary tourism as a typical product for positioning the country’s tourism brand.

Travel HCM City to hold first ever river festival The first Ho Chi Minh City river festival will be held from August 4-6, with the aim of boosting local tourism, according to a plan issued by the municipal People’s Committee.

Travel Hue - A vibrant summer destination Hue has long been spoken of as a beautiful ancient city and was the capital of Vietnam’s last feudal dynasty. The city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, however, is also a vibrant and youthful destination that offers a fresh and exciting holiday.

Travel Trang An planned to become attractive tourism site in the world Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 10 issued a decision on approving the task of formulating a planning project to preserve and restore the special national landscape site of Trang An - Tam Coc - Bich Dong in the northern province of Ninh Binh, with the aim of turning the complex into one of the most attractive tourism sites of Vietnam and the world.