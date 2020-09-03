National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam Airlines has prepared a plan to resume domestic flights to safe destinations and meet demand, a representative of the national flag carrier said on September 3.



The carrier will resume flights on six routes from September 9: Hanoi - Chu Lai, Hanoi - Tuy Hoa, Hai Phong - Dien Bien, Vinh - Buon Ma Thuot, Vinh - Da Lat, and Hue - Da Lat.



One daily round trip will link Hanoi and Chu Lai, three weekly round trips Hanoi and Tuy Hoa, every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and four weekly round trips Vinh and Buon Ma Thuot, every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, starting from September 9.



Round trips on the Hai Phong - Dien Bien, Vinh - Da Lat, and Hue - Da Lat routes will be conducted every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from September 10.



Passengers can buy tickets starting from 546,000 VND, including taxes and fees, from September 4 to October 31, on Vietnam Airlines’ website and app and at official ticket agents.



Further information can be found at www.vietnamairlines.com, www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, Vietnam Airlines’ ticket agents nationwide, or the customer support hotline, 1900 1100./.