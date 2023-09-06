National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines continues to increase flight frequency on routes to Europe, Australia, and China. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines continues to increase flight frequency on routes to Europe, Australia, and China, thereby restoring nearly 90% of its pre-pandemic international flight network.

Specifically, from September 23, it will increase the frequency of flights between Hanoi and Beijing (China) from three to four weekly on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

At present, the airline is still operating one daily flight on the routes from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to China’s Guangzhou and Shanghai.

From October 29, 2023, Vietnam Airlines will increase the frequency simultaneously on many routes to Australia and Europe. The number of flights between Hanoi and Melbourne will increase from two to three weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. At the same time, the airline will launch a new direct flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Perth from December 7, 2023, with 3 round trips per week.

Flights to the UK will increase from five to seven flights per week, including four from Hanoi on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays and three from Ho Chi Minh City on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

In addition, the route to Germany will have seven flights per week from the current six, with flights departing from Hanoi daily.

Flights between Ho Chi Minh City and France will increase from three to four flights per week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

All of the above flights are operated by modern wide-body aircraft Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 with 4-star Skytrax international service quality. Customers can buy tickets at ticket offices, agents, websites, and mobile applications of Vietnam Airlines./.