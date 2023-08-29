Vietnam 's Dien Bien province and Algeria’s Batna province set up twinning ties (Photo: VNA)

Algiers (VNA) – Local administrations of Batna province of Algeria and Vietnam’s Dien Bien province agreed to establish a twinning partnership between the two cities on August 28.

The signing ceremony was held in Batna province in the witness of Provincial Governor Mohamed Benmalek, Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh, and a delegation from Dien Ben province led by Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Le Thanh Do.

Governor Benmalek said this is the first suc agreement between the two localities of Algeria and Vietnam. Dien Bien is known by many Algerians for the glorious Dien Bien Phu victory, which encouraged the national liberation movement of many countries around the world, adding Algerians also have special affection for President Ho Chi Minh and General Vo Nguyen Giap.

For his part, Do introduced strengths and potentials of Dien Bien and emphasised the importance of the freshly signed agreement for cooperation development between the two provinces. He also expressed his hope that the two local administrations will concretise cooperation contents, and develop practical plans and action plans.

He suggested the two provinces strengthen cooperation in the fields of culture, sports, tourism, and delegation exchange, and organise promotion activities between the two sides.

Do also invited the host to visit Dien Bien in 2024 on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory as well as organise a business delegation to seek investment cooperation opportunities in the Vietnam’s province./.