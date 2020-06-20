Society Dolphin stuns beachgoers at Cam Ranh Bay A large dolphin has paid a rare visit to the shallow waters of Cam Ranh Bay in the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.

Society Vietnam News Agency honoured by Health Ministry for COVID-19 coverage Five officials and reporters of the Vietnam News Agency were honoured during a ceremony held by the Ministry of Health on June 19 to mark the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – 2020).

Environment Zero-waste communities start to emerge in Hoi An Reserving a 2,600sq.m garden in Dong Na village in Cam Ha commune – a farming intensive suburban area of Hoi An – local farmers and businesses have joined hands to debut the first zero-waste agriculture and tourism zone in promoting ‘green’ tourism product in the tourism hub.

Society Nearly 310 Vietnamese citizens return home from Angola A Vietnam Airlines flight has brought 309 Vietnamese citizens home from Angola thanks to joint efforts by Vietnamese and Canadian agencies.