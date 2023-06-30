National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The International Labour Organisation (ILO) is always an important and trustworthy partner of Vietnam, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said while receiving ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo in Hanoi on June 30.

Hue said the ILO has contributed remarkably to Vietnam's socio-economic development and provided significant assistance for Vietnam throughout the process of building laws and regulations on labour, particularly the first Labour Code in 1994, and its revised editions in 2012 and 2019; drafting resolutions of the Party Central Committee related to wage and social insurance policy reforms, as well as studying and ratifying the ILO's fundamental conventions.

He told his guest that Vietnam has set a roadmap to ratify Convention 87 and discussed with international organisations, agencies and partners to join the current global initiatives.

Vietnam advocates building harmonious, stable and progressive labour relations. The State plays a coordinating role between employers (represented by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry - VCCI) and employees (represented by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour), he said, adding that Vietnam is also actively restructuring its growth model and making three strategic breakthroughs related to institutions, infrastructure and human resources.

According to the leader, the Vietnamese NA is striving to build a legal system and institutional framework conducive to development, especially in support of the just energy transition and digital transformation. Vietnam is also making efforts to increase the contribution of the digital economy to the country's GDP to about 20% by 2025 and 30% by 2030.

The NA Chairman expected that the ILO and its Office in Vietnam would assist the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs in the process of reviewing and adopting important policies for global initiatives.

Houngbo, for his part, stressed that as countries are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and facing complex global developments, the ILO wants to enhance deeper cooperation with its member states to jointly overcome the current global challenges.

He said if Vietnam actively considers becoming one of the pioneering countries in following the United Nations Secretary-General's initiatives on the Global Jobs Pact and the Global Compact on Just Transition, it will present a significant opportunity to connect various support resources and achieve balanced social and economic interests.

Regarding measures taken to fix delays in development projects in Vietnam, Hue hoped that development partners would join hands with Vietnam to comply with terms of the loan agreements in line with Vietnam's laws./.