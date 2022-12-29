Vietnam attaches importance to friendship with Bhutan: Deputy FM
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang hosted a reception for Queen Mother of Bhutan Gyalyum Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck in Hanoi on December 28, during which the host affirmed that Vietnam always attaches great importance to its friendship relations with Bhutan.
Welcoming the Bhutan Queen Mother's visit to Vietnam for the first time, Hang said that although the two countries have set up their diplomatic relations just for 10 years, the bilateral friendship and cooperation have grown positively with a bright spot being tourism partnership.
She thanked Bhutan for supporting Vietnam’s candidacy to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure, expressing hope that the Queen Mother and the Royal Family of Bhutan will continue to promote cooperation with Vietnam at international and regional forums, especially UN bodies.
For her part, the Queen Mother said that she was impressed at the strong growth of Vietnam in all aspects. She showed admiration for the nation, people and spirit of Vietnam during the past struggle for national defence and current process of national development.
She said that after Bhutan opened its door again for visitors earlier this year, Vietnam has become the second largest source of tourists to Bhutan with 6,000 visitors.
At the meeting, the two sides agreed to continue to increase the exchange of delegations as well as bilateral partnership in economy, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. The two countries will work together for the opening of a direct air route in the time to come.
On the occasion, Hang conveyed Vietnamese leaders’ best regards to King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema./.