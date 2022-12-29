Politics Supreme People’s Procuracy commended for settlement of corruption cases The Supreme People’s Procuracy (SPP) held a conference on December 28 to launch tasks for 2023, with the attendance of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics Book on 60 years of Vietnam-Laos relations published The Diplomatic Academy under the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a book on the 60 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Laos at a ceremony on December 28 in Vientiane.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 28 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao localities strengthen ties Senior officials of central Quang Tri province and Laos’ Savannakhet and Salavan provinces held talks in the Vietnamese locality’s Dong Ha city on December 27, during which they signed cooperation agreements in various fields for 2023-2025.