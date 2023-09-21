Vietnam attends 16th Ministerial Meeting of Global Governance Group
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet. (Photo: VNA)New York (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet attended the 16th Ministerial Meeting of the Global Governance Group (3G) held on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 20 (local time).
The meeting, chaired by the Singaporean Minister of Foreign Affairs, was attended by representatives of the Troika of the Group of Twenty (G20) (previous, current and incoming Presidencies), as represented by Indonesia, India, and Brazil, and 30 member states of the 3G.
Participants emphasised cooperation priorities in the coming time, including promoting the role of multilateralism and international solidarity in association with more equal and effective reform of global governance mechanisms, creating new driving forces to implement the sustainable development goals (SDG) on time, and enhancing strategic cooperation contents such as science, technology, digital transformation and green transformation.
Speaking at the event, Viet proposed four focuses for 3G and G20 cooperation in the coming time, including taking advantage of new growth drivers such as digital economy, green economy, circular economy and energy transition; paying attention to sustainable agricultural development to ensure global food security; continuing to ensure inclusiveness in multilateral processes, promoting the role of ASEAN and strengthening cohesion of the G20 agenda; and strengthening partnerships, especially in the fields of science, technology and innovation.
The meeting approved a press statement emphasising the group’s determination to enhance cooperation to address growth challenges, towards sustainable and inclusive development./.