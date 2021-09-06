Vietnam attends 18th Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum
A Vietnamese delegation, headed by National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Sen. Lieut. Gen. Tran Quang Phuong, attended the 18th Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum, which convened by the NA of Hungary on September 6 in both face-to-face and virtual forms.
Vietnam’s participation in the forum reflected the nation’s external policy orientation of proactiveness and self-reliance for peace, friendship, cooperation, development, multilateralisation, diversification, and comprehensive and extensive international integration, in which, the NA's foreign affairs serve as an important channel.
The attendance also demonstrated Vietnam’s support for the Hungarian NA’s hosting of the event given complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Speaker of the Hungarian NA László Kövér said intelligence-security plays a very important role, helping legislators acquire useful information for planning, making accurate decisions, and dealing with challenges, thereby creating advantages for national development.
The forum is set to discuss a series of matters including the risks of cryptocurrency; strengthening Parliamentary cooperation; risks of using biological weapons; human trafficking and "black credit"; abusive activities in global economic expansion; and illegal trade, money laundering, and foreign investment with malicious intent./.