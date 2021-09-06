Politics More congratulations sent to Vietnam on 76th National Day Leaders of Croatia, Ghana, and Maldives have sent messages and letters of congratulations to the leaders of Vietnam on the country's 76th National Day (September 2).

Politics Vietnamese NA Chairman meets with IPU President National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarta Pacheco in Vienna on September 6 (local time) as part of his trip to Austria to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5).

Politics Measures should be scientifically studied to adapt to COVID-19: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested thoroughly and scientifically studying measures to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic while chairing the Government’s monthly meeting in Hanoi on September 6.

Politics ASOSAI Governing Board convenes 56th meeting The Governing Board of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) held its 56th meeting in Hanoi on September 6 under the chair of Vietnamese Auditor General and Chair of ASOSAI for 2018 - 2021 Tran Sy Thanh and Chinese Auditor General Hou Kai, Secretary General of ASOSAI.