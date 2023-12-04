Visitors look at handicraft items at Vietnam pavillion in Milan, Italy (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – Vietnamese handicraft producers are among nearly 2,600 companies from 86 countries taking part in "Artigiano in Fiera", an international craft exhibition running in Milan, Italy from December 2 to 10.

The Vietnam pavilion showcased high-quality decorative items and silk products from eight companies of Hanoi including Musa Pacta One Member Ltd. Co, Vietnam Handicraft Co.Ltd, Hanhsilk Joint Stock Company and Huong Anh Handicraft Trading and Production Co.Ltd.

The pavilion, along with booths of some Vietnamese companies attending separately, attracted crowds of visitors right from the opening day.



This is a good opportunity for Vietnamese enterprises to expand their customer network and learn more about foreign businesses’ experience, thereby improving the quality and design of their products to meet the tastes of European consumers.

At a working session with Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung, Antonio Intiglietta, President and CEO of Gestione Fiere, the organiser of the event, appreciated Vietnam's participation at the event, noting that the Southeast Asian country's strong products are ceramics and silk products. He also said that he will visit Vietnam in the near future to coordinate with and support Vietnam to take part in next year’s edition.

The two sides discussed a number of specific activities and preparations that need to be implemented regarding Vietnam's participation at the fair in the coming years.

The "Artigiano in Fiera" is the biggest event for handicraft businesses worldwide held since 1996 where artisans from all over the world show their typical products./.