Business NA delegation checks bauxite projects in Central Highlands A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) inspected bauxite ore mining projects of the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) in the Central Highlands on March 15.

Environment Foreign company fined 335 million VND for environmental violations The authorities in the central province of Thanh Hoa has fined a foreign-funded limited company 335 million VND (14,527 USD) for its violations of environmental protection regulations.

Environment Project to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in transport sector launched A kick-off meeting was held in Hanoi on March 15 to launch the project on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the transport sector, the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported.

Environment Satellite images provide clear picture of greenhouse gas emissions A research project by the Department of National Remote Sensing under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has for the first time used images provided by VNREDSat-1, Vietnam’s very first remote sensing satellite, in calculating carbon dioxide emissions.