Vietnam attends seventh Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue
Themed “Energiewende – Towards Climate Neutrality,” the the seventh Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD) draws politicians, policy makers and experts from 50 countries and territories (Photo: VNA)Belin (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An shared Vietnam’s roadmap to form electricity and energy markets towards efficient and sustainable power development at the seventh Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD) that took place virtually on March 16.
The official underlined the significance of the expansion of renewable energy to provide power to the national power system, as well as the importance of advanced technology to meet the demand of distribution, operation and management of the system.
Themed “Energiewende – Towards Climate Neutrality,” the two-day events drew politicians, policy makers and experts from 50 countries and territories, including US Climate Envoy John Kerry and Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm who participated in the dialogue for the first time.
Participants discussed strategies to restructure the global energy system aiming to promote the energy transition.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass and Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier highlighted the significance of successful implementation of energy transition amid great global support. This may become a motivation for renovation and sustainable growth.
Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Europe wants to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. And last December, EU leaders agreed to a greenhouse gas emission reduction target of at least 55 percent by 2030. The first ever European Climate Law will hopefully soon come into force. And all of this is part of Europe’s commitment to deliver on the Paris Agreement, she said.
The EU will have to invest around EUR 350 billion more per year in the energy system in the coming decade to make it sustainable, she said.
During the event, officials from Germany, US, Canada, Italy and EU will discuss the possibility of trans-Atlantic cooperation in energy transition policies.
Held annually by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy from 2015, the dialogue aims to promote the development of green energy resources and the efficient use of energy in the world./.