Society Nam Dinh’s first seasonal workers come to RoK’s Jeju island The first seasonal workers from the northern province of Nam Dinh arrived at the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Jeju island on July 13 under a cooperation agreement between the two local authorities.

Society Vietnamese Consulate General presents gifts to Souphanouvong University of Laos The Vietnamese Consulate General in Luang Prabang and the Vietnamese Business Association in Northern Laos on July 14 presented gifts to lecturers and students of the Vietnamese language section of the Souphanouvong University.

Society Master planning on national airport development announced A conference was held in Hanoi on July 14 to announce the Master Planning on airport development in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, which shows that Vietnam will have 33 airports in the next two or three decades.