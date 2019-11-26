Business Infographic FDI attracts 29.11 billion USD Within the first 10 months of 2019, Vietnam has attracted over 29 billion USD in FDI, up 4.3% compared to the same period in 2018.

Business Infographic Private sector greatly contributes to Vietnam’s economic growth The private economic sector invested over 26.8 billion USD in the economy during the nine-month period, accounting for 45.3% of the total social investment capital.