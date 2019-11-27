Business Vietnam, Hungary step up all-round cooperation Vietnam and Hungary have agreed to boost comprehensive collaboration across politics, economy-trade, science-technology, culture, tourism, finance, agriculture, and security-defence to mark the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (February 1950-2020).

Business Vietnam International Aviation Expo opens in HCM City The Vietnam International Aviation Expo 2019 (VIAE 2019), the first expo on aviation technologies and equipment in the country, kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on November 26.

Business Reference exchange rate stays unchanged on November 27 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,157 VND/USD on November 27, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Vietnam’s start-up landscape attractive to Korean investors A series of seminars and business-to-business matching events were held in Seoul and Busan port cities, the Republic of Korea (RoK) during November, within the framework of the Techfest Vietnam 2019.