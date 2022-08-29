During January-August, 12.8 billion USD of foreign-invested projects was disbursed, up 10.5% year-on-year, signaling foreign investors’ confidence in Vietnam’s investment prospects in the coming time.

Processing and manufacturing continued to lure the largest FDI capital, with nearly 11 billion USD, accounting for 63.9% of the total. It was followed by real estate business.

Singapore topped the list of the 94 nations and territories pouring capital in Vietnam in the period, with 4.53 billion USD, accounting for 27% of the total.

Ho Chi Minh City attracted the largest capital followed by Binh Duong and Bac Ninh

In the first eight months of this year, the foreign-invested sector reported an export value of nearly 185 billion USD up 17% year-on-year and accounting for 73.9% of the total./.

VNA