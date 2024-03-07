Videos Exploring Khe Coc cultural space Experiencing the Khe Coc cultural space is one of the new and unique tourism offerings hidden within the core area of the Trang An World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site, which was opened to the public by Ninh Binh province during the recent 2024 Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Videos VNA leader delivers speech at OANA’s Executive Board Meeting General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang gave a speech on how news agencies reach the young audience at the first discussion session of the 52nd Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), which opened in Tokyo, Japan on March 7.

Videos “Suite Kieu” performed in Berlin The “Suite Kieu” (To khuc Kieu) by Vietnamese music professor and guitarist Dang Ngoc Long was one of the six works played by Zafraan Ensemble - a German group based in Berlin that is well-known for its classical concerts with a distinct crossover flair at the House of World Cultures in Berlin.

Videos Festival spotlights trance ritual singing A festival showcasing Chau Van ritual singing by more than 40 artisans from 14 cities and provinces around Vietnam was held recently at Cua Dong Temple in Lang Son province, as part of efforts to preserve and uphold the country’s heritage.