In the early 1990s, Vietnam Airlines launched its first direct air routes to Australia, with irregular flights held each month between Ho Chi Minh City and Sydney and Melbourne.

In subsequent years, the national flag carrier opened more regular direct flights to the country and continually increased flight frequency.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations being established between Vietnam and Australia, on February 26, the carrier officially opened another direct flight in December 2023 connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Perth.

Vietnam holds significance as a market for Australia, consistently ranking among the top 10 most-favoured destinations for Australians.

The ongoing expansion of direct flights with Australia aims to facilitate increased opportunities for Vietnamese students to pursue studies in Australia, families to visit relatives, and businesses to explore avenues for exporting their products.

Over the last three decades, Vietnam Airlines has operated more than 12,800 flights to and from Australia and transported 6 million passengers, and nearly 170,000 tonnes of goods./.

VNA