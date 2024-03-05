Videos Footwear exports see promising signals With orders secured for the second quarter, activities are in full swing in many leather and footwear production plants, bringing about the hope for a year of buoyant exports.

Videos Vietnam pours capital into 17 new investment projects overseas in Jan-Feb Vietnamese enterprises invested over 25 million USD in 17 new projects aboard in the first two months of 2024, equal to 22% of the capital registered in the same period last year.

Videos Railway tours to enjoy Lang Co Bay set to open Tourists are about to be able to experience a unique journey along the Hue - Da Nang railway line, passing by the enchanting Lang Co Bay, which is often referred to as “paradise”.