Australian PM welcomes heads of delegations to summit
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his fiancee chaired an official welcome ceremony in Melbourne on March 5 afternoon (local time) for heads of delegations to the ASEAN - Australia Special Summit that marks the 50th anniversary of the ASEAN - Australia dialogue relations.
VNA
Related News
VNA
You should also see
Vietnam creates favourable conditions for airlines to compete healthily: PM
The Vietnamese Government always creates all facourable conditions for airlines, both state-owned and private, to develop and compete healthily, and encourages Australian cariiers to fly to Vietnam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stated at a ceremony to mark 30 years of Vietnam – Australia direct air route in Melbourne city on March 5 morning.
See more
Footwear exports see promising signals
With orders secured for the second quarter, activities are in full swing in many leather and footwear production plants, bringing about the hope for a year of buoyant exports.
Vietnam pours capital into 17 new investment projects overseas in Jan-Feb
Vietnamese enterprises invested over 25 million USD in 17 new projects aboard in the first two months of 2024, equal to 22% of the capital registered in the same period last year.
Vietnam’s tra fish exports expected to reach two bln USD in 2024
Vietnam's aquatic product exports saw a strong start to the year, with tra fish emerged as the star performer, potentially reaching 2 billion USD in 2024.
Railway tours to enjoy Lang Co Bay set to open
Tourists are about to be able to experience a unique journey along the Hue - Da Nang railway line, passing by the enchanting Lang Co Bay, which is often referred to as “paradise”.
Bringing Vietnam-Australia relations to new heights
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse will attend the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to commemorate the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Australia dialogue relations and also pay an official visit to Australia from March 5-9. The official visit is “incredibly important” as it comes after the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties last year.