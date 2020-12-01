Business Vietnamese firms attend international food expo in Algeria Four Vietnamese businesses are participating in an online international exhibition on the food industry and agriculture sector, which opened in Algeria on December 1, to introduce Vietnamese products and seek potential customers.

Business Int’l sourcing expo Vietnam slated for December 18-22 targeting Australia The Vietnam Trade Office in Australia will hold a virtual international sourcing expo exclusively featuring goods from Vietnam’s central localities from December 18-22 to help the flood-hit localities expand exports and production.

Business Online forum introduces potential of Halal food An online forum was held in Hanoi on November 30 to introduce the potential of the global Halal food market and the opportunities for Vietnam, with over 300 delegates from home and abroad taking part.

Business Registered capital of newly-established enterprises up in 11 months The number of companies set up during the first 11 months of this year was down year-on-year but total registered capital increased, according to the General Statistics Office.