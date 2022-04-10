Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2022, the first of its kind, will take place with various activities this month, especially from April 15 to May 1.



An opening ceremony is slated for April 19 on Nguyen Hue street, Ho Chi Minh City, according to the Authority of Publication, Printing and Distribution under the Ministry of Information and Communications.



An online book festival will be held at Website book365.vn from April 19 to May 20.



On this occasion, the HCM City People’s Committee will host a book fair on Nguyen Hue street from April 19 to 24. There will also seminars on reading culture in the month.



Hanoi will also organise an array of activities in response to Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2022 from April 21 to May 1 at the Hanoi Book Street and the National Library of Vietnam.



Last year, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam signed Decision No.1862/QD-TTg on the organising of Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day annually on a national scale on April 21.



The day is expected to encourage and develop the reading movement among the community, contributing to building a learning society. In addition, it aims to honour readers, authors, publishers, printers and libraries that make efforts to preserve, collect and promote books./.