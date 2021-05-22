Vietnam bright spot in NA deputy composition diversity: expert
Vietnam is a bright spot in terms of diversity and balance in gender and ethnicity in its law-making body, said Supalak Ganjanakhundee, an expert from Thailand’s Institute of Southeast Asian Studies (ISEAS) said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Bangkok.
Banners on the election on a street in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
This policy will be a driving force to gather strength from various fields to serve the management of the country, he said, explaining that the consultation and introduction of candidates in three rounds and five steps that Vietnam applies is an effective method to select suitable candidates for the country's general development guidelines and policies.
The expert said the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure are an occasion for Vietnamese to choose their best representatives to lead the nation in its selected path.
He said Vietnam has made thorough preparations for the elections despite COVID-19 challenges, reflecting its Party and State’s strong political determination to steer the country toward development amid ever-changing global and regional geopolitical situations.
Supalak Ganjanakhundee said the organisation of the elections in a pandemic context is normal, citing Singapore as an example with its holding of safe and successful general elections in 2020 in spite of COVID-19 outbreaks.
The point is the adoption of effective pandemic prevention and control measures at polling stations, he noted.
Echoing the view, Dr Balaz Szantos from Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University said it is a tough year to held a national election, but the work is hard to be delayed and can be done successfully with careful implementation of safety measures./.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
