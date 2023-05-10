Golfer Le Khanh Hung (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – For the first time in the history of SEA Games, the biggest regional sporting event, Vietnam won a gold medal in golf on May 10.



With a total score of (-13) after three days of competition, 15-year-old golfer Le Khanh Hung defeated strong opponents in the region to bag the gold at the men’s singles.



Female boxer Huynh Ha Huu Hieu won a gold in Kun Khmer in the 45 kg weight category. It was also the first Kun Khmer gold for the Vietnamese team at the games. Meanwhile, here male teammate Vo Nhuan Phong won a silver in the men's 45kg category, after losing to Theara Mab of Cambodia.



Pencak Silat artist Quang Thi Thu Nghia had a spectacular victory and bagged a gold medal after defeating Nia Larasati of Indonesia in the final match in the Tanding E women's 65-70kg category.



Thus, the Vietnamese Pencak Silat team has completed the target of three gold medals set before the opening of the games.



Earlier, Nguyen Tan Sang earned a gold for the Pencak Silat team. He won 26 - (-2) in the final match of Tanding G men's 75-80kg category against Bin Sheik Alau'ddin of Singapore.



Sang's teammate, Nguyen Hoang Hong An, also won a gold medal in the Tanding B women's 50-55kg category.

Nguyen Thi Cam Nhi grabbed a silver medal in the Tanding C women's 55-60kg category.



In diving events, Bui Thi Hong Giang ranked second among seven athletes competing in the women's 10m springboard event with a total score of 242.2./.