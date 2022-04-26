

Venerable Thich Tho Lac visits the Embassy of Vietnam in Germany on April 25 as part of his tour to some European countries. (Photo: VNA)

Venerable Thich Tho Lac visited the Embassy of Vietnam in Germany on April 25 as part of his tour to some European countries.The head of the VBS Central Committee’s commission on cultural affairs was on a visit to Germany to attend the stone-laying ceremony for the start of the construction of a pagoda in Erfurt. He is also scheduled to attend a ritual invoking God into a statue and a peace prayer.