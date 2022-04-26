Vietnam Buddhist Sangha official visits Germany
Venerable Thich Tho Lac visited the Embassy of Vietnam in Germany on April 25 as part of his tour to some European countries.
The head of the VBS Central Committee’s commission on cultural affairs was on a visit to Germany to attend the stone-laying ceremony for the start of the construction of a pagoda in Erfurt. He is also scheduled to attend a ritual invoking God into a statue and a peace prayer.
He unveiled that the VBS is crafting a project on orientating the Vietnamese Buddhist cultural identity in four components – language, clothing, architecture and heritages.
Ambassador Vu Quang Minh expressed his hope that the SBV will soon finalise the remaining project components to popularise the spirit and culture of the Vietnamese Buddhism.
The diplomat expected Buddhist monks, nuns and followers in Germany will continue playing a role in heightening the reputation of Vietnam and Vietnamese people in Germany and bolstering the strategic partnership between the two countries./.
Venerable Thich Tho Lac presents a Buddhist statuette to Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh. (Photo: VNA)He suggested the SBV expands connection with the Deutsche Buddhistische Union (DBU) to further promote international integration and popularisation of Vietnamese Buddhism in Germany and Europe at large.
