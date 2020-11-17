Vietnam, Bulgaria enjoy tighter bonds than ever: Ambassador
Bulgarian Ambassador to Vietnam Manirela Petkova (right) speaks at the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Bulgaria are enjoying a more steadfast relationship than ever before, and holding enormous potential for cooperation, according to Bulgarian Ambassador to Vietnam Manirela Petkova.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Vietnam-Bulgaria diplomatic relations (February 8), the diplomat stressed that the bilateral relations have been developing based on goodwill and mutual trust and respect for common benefits in the past seven decades.
To date, collaboration between the two nations, their people and enterprises has been strengthened and expanded in various fields while leaders of both sides have enhanced dialogues across education, culture, tourism and economy, she said.
She went on by saying that becoming the Bulgarian Ambassador to Vietnam – a close and time-tested friend of Bulgaria is her great honour, and she is responsible for facilitating relations, dialogues and cooperation between the two states and people.
In recent years, both sides have paid due attention to their economic ties, with trade exchange seeing significant advancements even in the context of complicated developments of COVID-19. However, further efforts are needed to create favourable conditions for the two markets, she stated.
She said she has been impressed by the Southeast Asian country’s economic growth, and Bulgari acknowledged the Vietnamese Government’s efforts to improve its business climate.
“The signing of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is a vivid illustration for our belief in Vietnam. We hope to promote economic cooperation with Vietnam in the future”, she said.
She also expressed her delight as many Vietnamese students realise strengths of universities in Bulgari, and choose them to pursue their study.
Touching on a photo exhibition marking the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations, the Bulgarian diplomat underscored the display will provide visitors with an insight into the bilateral ties, and show Vietnamese and Bulgarian leaders’ commitments to nurturing the partnership.
She hailed the Vietnam News Agency and the Bulgarian News Agency for their meticulous preparation for the exhibition, saying the two news agencies have worked together to preserve valuable photos about meetings of leaders and people since the first days of the diplomatic relations.
She described the exhibition as good evidence for the sound cooperation between the two agencies based on their agreements clinched in 2007 and 2013./.