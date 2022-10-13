Politics President Phuc meets HCM City voters ahead of NA’s fourth session President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other National Assembly (NA) deputies of Ho Chi Minh City met with voters in the districts of Cu Chi and Hoc Mon on October 12 ahead of the 15th parliament’s fourth session.

Politics Standing Committee prepares for NA’s fourth session The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee wrapped up its 16th session on October 12, during which it stepped up preparations for the parliament’s coming fourth session.

Politics FM: Vietnam to join hands with int’l community to build a world of peace Vietnam will work alongside the international community to build a world of peace, where all people, states and nations may benefit from the fruits of development and social progress, and where no one is left behind, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has said.

Politics Police of Vietnam, Cambodia intensify border protection efforts The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Cambodian Ministry of Interior held a conference on border security reinforcement in Tay Ninh province on October 12.