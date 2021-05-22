Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – Vietnam affirmed support for a comprehensive political solution led and owned by Libyans and called for promoting the political process in the North African country during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the situation in Libya and the operations of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on May 21.

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, spoke highly of important progresses in Libya over the past time, and highlighted Vietnam’s support for UNSMIL in assisting the ceasefire monitoring mechanism and ending the presence of foreign forces and mercenaries in Libya in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and the UNSC’s relevant Resolutions.



He hailed efforts of the UNSMIL, neighbouring countries, regional organisations and concerned partners in the process of promoting peace in Libya over the past years, as well as actions that minimise risks and protect civilians from risks caused by bombs, mines and explosives left over by the war. He also called for increasing such efforts.

UNSC member states welcomed recent positive developments in Libya, lauded the UNSMIL’s efforts and urged parties concerned to fully follow the ceasefire agreement and prepare for the election.

Countries highlighted the importance of fully implementing the UNSC’s arms embago on Libya, ending the presence of foreign mercenaries and increasing security sector reform efforts in the country.

The UNSMIL was established in line with the UNSC’s Resolution 2009 in 2011 with the main task of facilitating political transition and election process in Libya. On April 16, 2021, the UNSC adopted Resolution 2570 allowing the UNSMIL to support the ceasefire monitoring mechanism dated October 23, 2020 in Libya as suggested by parties in the country, as well as set up a ceasefire monitoring group with a maximum of 60 civil observers as recommended by the UN Secretary-General./.