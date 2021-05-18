World World Economic Forum cancels 2021 annual meeting The World Economic Forum (WEF) has cancelled its annual meeting which was slated for August in Singapore due to the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Vietnam calls for use of emerging technologies for right purposes Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, called for the use of emerging technologies for right purposes at the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s video meeting on “the Impact of Emerging Technologies on International Peace and Security” on May 17.

World Indonesia looks to end LPG import by 2027 Indonesia’s oil and gas group Pertamina is considering the adjustment of its strategy to carry out several projects to ease reliance on imported liquefied petroleum gas by 2027.

World COVID-19: Laos sets up colour-coded zones, Cambodia posts high recoveries The authorities in Laos’ Vientiane have divided the capital into colour-coded zones to limit future lockdowns to affected areas only, while neighbouring Cambodia has recorded 886 recoveries in a day.