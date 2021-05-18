Vietnam calls Libyan parties to comply with ceasefire
Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, has called on parties involved in Libya to abide by the ceasefire agreement and resolve humanitarian issues in conformity with basic principles of international law.
Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, has called on parties involved in Libya to abide by the ceasefire agreement and resolve humanitarian issues in conformity with basic principles of international law.
He made the statement while attending an UN Security Council (UNSC) video teleconference (VTC) on Libya situation on May 17 which saw the presence of International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda.
Anh highly valued important progresses seen in Libya since the beginning of this year, not only in achieving a ceasefire but also the formation of the Government of National Unity in the African country.
Other UNSC state members also welcomed recent positive developments in politics and security in Libya; and urged parties concerned to fully implement the ceasefire signed last October and prepare for an election slated for the end of this year.
Some countries voiced their support for Bensouda’s activities under the UNSC’s Resolution 1970 and called the interim government to cooperate with the ICC.
Permanent Representative of Libya to the UN, meanwhile, reiterated the Libyan Government of National Unity’s commitments to facilitating the transition process and ensuring the delivery of justice; and to implementing in full all relevant UNSC resolutions, including Resolution 1970./.