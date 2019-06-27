At the event (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Leaders of the engineer corps high commands of the Vietnam People’s Army and Royal Cambodian Army held talks in the southern province of Binh Duong on June 26.At the meeting, the two sides acknowledged their fruitful cooperation and informed each other of their respective development in recent times.They agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in educating personnel on the traditional friendship between the two countries and their armies.They said they will boost cooperation in human resources training and exchange of experience regarding peacekeeping missions, alleviation of war consequences and multilateral search and rescue activities.The same day, Vietnam’s school for engineer corps training and Cambodia’s military engineering school established twin relations at a ceremony.-VNA