Politics Public security minister receives US ambassador Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam reaffirmed Vietnam and the ministry’s willingness and commitment to further promoting relations with the US while receiving US Ambassador Marc E. Knapper in Hanoi on November 9.

Politics Inspection commissions of Vietnamese, Lao Parties bolster cooperation A high-ranking delegation of the Inspection Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee led by its Chairman Tran Cam Tu is paying a working visit to Laos on November 9 - 10.

Politics Young border defence officers from Vietnam, Laos hold first seminar The first seminar between young border defence officers of Vietnam and Laos took place in Hue city, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, on November 9.

Politics Vietnam hopes to boost ties with French law enforcement bodies Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam received French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery in Hanoi on November 9, during which the host highlighted the strong cooperation between the Vietnamese ministry and French law enforcement bodies.