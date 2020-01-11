Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy , head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the United Nations (R), chairs the event. (Photo: VNA)

Participating nations highly appreciated Vietnam’s initiative of organising a meeting on cooperation between ASEAN and the UN in maintaining international peace and security for the first time in January 2020.They were unanimous to continue carrying out traditional activities of ASEAN Committee such as the ASEAN Family Day and ASEAN Day to strengthen solidarity between member countries as well as promote cooperation and friendship between ASEAN and partners.While sharing about priorities in 2020, countries said they will step up the implementation of the UN sustainable development goals, and enhance the supplementation between the UN Agenda 2030 and ASEAN Vision 2025.A number of activities will be held in 2020, especially the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the UN and the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action on gender equality and women empowerment./.