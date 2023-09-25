Vietnam, China enhance communications work on special ties
At the reception (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Standing deputy head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Lai Xuan Mon on September 24 received Deputy Director of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee and Minister of the State Council Information Office Sun Yeli.
At the reception, Mon stressed Vietnam always values the relations with China, which have been fostered by generations of leaders from both sides, adding Vietnam, on the basis of its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation, wants to promote the bilateral ties with stronger political trust, more effective and practical cooperation across the fields of mutual concern in the new stage.
He also briefed the Chinese guest on Vietnam’s achievements after more than 35 years of Doi moi (Renewal), and results of work in the first half of the tenure of the 13th Party Central Committee.
Sun said he is impressed by the achievements that Vietnam has attained under the leadership of the CPV, and expressed his hope that the Vietnamese Commission for Information and Education and the Chinese Publicity Department will enjoy more effective and practical cooperation in the time ahead.
The two sides discussed and highly valued the development of the relations between the two Parties, States and peoples over the past time, especially after the visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
They reached consensus on further coordination in communications work to raise public awareness of the special friendship between the two Parties, States and peoples as well as enhance the dissemination of information on socio-economic development and important political-cultural and external activities in each nation.
The two officials also agreed to step up cooperation in political theory, press-publication, and management of information on social networks, among others.
Besides, they concurred to soon exchange information and materials for communications work and facilitate direct exchanges of their units, and direct press agencies to highlight the Vietnam – China relations and their support for each other at the regional and international forums, as well as popularise the perceptions reached by Party and State leaders of both sides, making contributions to promoting and creating favourable conditions for development in each nation./.