Politics Vietnam - Cuba relations far beyond all diplomatic, political levels: official The relations between Vietnam and Cuba are very special, far beyond all diplomatic and political levels, said Secretary General of the National Assembly (NA) of People’s Power and the Council of State of Cuba Homero Acosta Alvarez.

Politics Vietnam-France ties grow strong: Ambassador Since the establishment of a strategic partnership a decade ago (September 25, 2013-2023), Vietnam-France ties have been growing rapidly both in width and depth, Vietnamese Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang told the Vietnam News Agency in a recent interview on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of bilateral strategic partnership.

Politics Promising future of Vietnam-Brazil cooperative relations Over the past 34 years, relations between Vietnam and Brazil have continuously been developing, with enhanced political trust and mutual understanding, according to an article posted on the website reporteasia.com.

Politics PM receives leaders of Communist Party of Brazil, friendship association Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for President of the Communist Party of Brazil Luciana Santos and its leadership in Brasilia on September 24 as part of his official visit to the South American country.